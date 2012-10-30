* E&P profit sinks 13 pct in Q3
* Natural gas import businesses moves into the red
* Refining segment helped by fuel price hikes
HONG KONG, Oct 30 PetroChina Co Ltd,
the country's dominant oil and gas producer, posted a 33 percent
fall in third-quarter profit, lagging forecasts, due to lower
crude oil prices and losses from its natural gas import
business.
Net profit dropped to 24.9 billion yuan ($3.99 billion) in
July-September from 37.4 billion yuan a year earlier, the
company said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse on Tuesday.
That lags an average estimate of 29.2 billion yuan in a Reuters
poll of four analysts.
Benchmark Brent crude averaged 2.4 percent lower in
the third quarter from a year earlier as the global economy
remained tepid, curtailing demand for oil and gas.
PetroChina's exploration and production division posted an
operating profit drop of 13 percent to 49.5 billion yuan in the
third quarter, according to Reuters calculations.
The company's natural gas and pipeline business booked an
operating loss of 715 million yuan versus in July-September,
versus a profit of 2.5 billion yuan in the same period last
year.
PetroChina has been importing natural
gas at crude-linked international prices and selling them at
home at a loss because of government price controls aimed at
taming inflation. Losses have been expanding due to increases in
import volumes.
The state-owned giant has called on Beijing to raise natural
gas prices. Reforms to the government's natural gas pricing
mechanism are now being tested in Guangdong and Guangxi
provinces.
OIL REFINING
PetroChina's third-quarter profit drop was cushioned by an
improvement in its refining business, thanks to two hikes in
domestic fuel prices in the period.
Operating loss at its refining and chemicals division
narrowed to 8.5 billion yuan in July-September, from a loss of
17.4 billion yuan a year earlier.
Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to
users because of government price controls.
Sinopec Corp , Asia's largest refiner,
booked an operating profit of 3.0 billion yuan in refining,
versus a loss of 9.3 billion yuan in the second quarter and 10.9
billion yuan in July-September of 2011.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Sinopec and PetroChina have
advanced in recent weeks partly on investor hopes that China
would accelerate its reform of its fuel pricing soon.
"Eventually China will have to reform both natural gas and
fuel products. It is just going to be a gradual process," Scott
Darling, head of Asia ex-Japan Oil & Gas Research at Barclays,
said ahead of PetroChina's earnings release. "Is it going to
happen in the next few weeks? I don't think so."