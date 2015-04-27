(Adds details)
HONG KONG, April 27 PetroChina,
China's biggest oil and gas producer, reported a
sharper-than-expected 82 percent fall in first-quarter profit,
due to lower international crude prices and inventory writedowns
at its refining division.
Net profit declined to 6.15 billion yuan ($989 million) in
the first three months from 34.2 billion a year ago, the
state-run company said on Monday. The figures were calculated
using international accounting standards.
The unaudited earnings compared with an average forecast of
8.01 billion yuan by four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
Last month, PetroChina reported a 67 percent
slump in net profit for the fourth quarter, lagging forecasts.
The company has said it will cut spending and divest more assets
this year.
For the first quarter, PetroChina reported a 67 drop in its
operating profits to 17.3 billion yuan as its realised crude
prices declined 51.2 percent to $48.87 per barrel.
Its refining and chemical segment widened losses to 5.1
billion yuan from 2.2 billion yuan a year earlier, PetroChina
said. Its retail and distribution division moved into the red,
generating an operating loss of 2.6 billion yuan versus a profit
of 3.3 billion yuan a year ago.
Its natural gas import business saw an improvement, with
losses shrinking by nearly 5 billion yuan to 7.2 billion yuan in
the first three months.
PetroChina and major domestic rival
Sinopec Corp on Monday dismissed
media reports their parents would merge to create a state-owned
group, saying they had never received any official information
about such a restructuring.
Shares in Sinopec and PetroChina surged in Shanghai and Hong
Kong on Monday after state media reported that China would
likely cut the number of central government-owned conglomerates
to 40 through a series of mergers as Beijing pushes to overhaul
the underperforming state sector.
($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi)
