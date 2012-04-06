BEIJING, April 6 PetroChina Co Ltd
, China's second largest oil refiner, will
cut crude oil throughput at its largest Dalian refinery in April
by more than a fifth from a month earlier due to planned
maintenance, an industry source said on Friday.
The plant in northeastern Liaoning province will process
some 238,500 barrels per day (bpd) this month, down from the
306,100 bpd in March, according to the source.
Dalian started maintenance late last month and repairs are
expected to be completed in early May, the source said.
The maintenance includes a 120,000-crude distillation unit
and a 3 million tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking
(FCC) unit.
Dalian has crude oil processing capacity of 410,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)