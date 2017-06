BEIJING, March 5 PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, will not buy extra Russian crude oil via the Russia-China pipeline, the company chief said on Monday, after the two sides recently resolved a price dispute.

Jiang Jiemin, chairman of PetroChina, also said China and Russia still differed on prices in protracted gas supply talks.

