* China asked for at least 600,000 bpd, Russian sources said
* PetroChina says not seeking extra oil via ESPO pipeline
* Petrochina refining losses still expanding
* "Window" not yet open for new China fuel scheme
(Releads with Russian sources)
By Olesya Astakhova and Judy Hua
MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 5 Russia, the
world's top crude producer, rejected a Chinese request for more
Siberian pipeline oil, saying the link is already pumping at
full capacity and additional volumes are not available, two
Russian state industry sources told Reuters.
Russia started the landmark deliveries to China, the world's
second largest crude oil consumer, through the first stage of
the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline at a pace of
300,000 barrels per year on Jan. 1 2011.
The sources said China had asked for at least 600,000 bpd
once the second stage of the pipeline, which extends the line to
terminate at the Pacific port of Kozmino, is launched by the end
of 2012.
But, one of the two sources said, Moscow wants to diversify
its customer base through seaborne supplies to the Asia Pacific
region via ESPO.
The pipeline was financed by a $25 billion landmark loans
for oil deal from China Development Bank, of which $15 billion
went to the supplier of the oil, Rosneft, and $10
billion went to pipeline monopoly Transneft.
Last week, Moscow and Beijing settled a dispute over
transportation tariffs after Russia made a relatively small
price concession which, analysts said, reflected China's
dwindling options for increased crude supplies.
China, Iran's largest crude buyer, has scoured the world for
additional crude to replace lost imports from the Islamic
Republic following a dispute over the terms of annual contracts.
China's main importers of Iranian crude are refiner Sinopec and
Zhuhai Zhenrong.
To replace lost barrels, China has turned to seaborne
exports of ESPO, which faced a dropoff in demand as tighter
environmental restrictions ruled out refining it in part of the
United States.
In Beijing, the chairman of PetroChina, China's
second-largest refiner and Rosneft's partner in a new refinery
to be builg, PetroChina, said the issue of increased Russian
deliveries had not been discussed.
"Currently, we don't have a plan to raise the import
volume," Jiang Jiemin told reporters on the sidelines of China's
annual parliament session.
A senior Russian energy official said Russia was
technically constrained by capacity.
"Of course, they need oil, they are a fast-growing economy.
If China needs this (more oil via the pipeline) we are ready.
(But) there is no technical possibility right now," the Energy
Deputy Minister Yury Sentyurin told Reuters.
PetroChina, China's second-largest state oil refiner next to
Sinopec Corp , suffered more than 50 billion
yuan ($8 billion) losses at its refining department last year
and said that loss was "still expanding", Jiang said.
That loss was partly due to China's fuel pricing system under
which domestic pump rates often lagged rises in crudes. Beijing
is widely expected to introduce a revamped pricing scheme this
year to close that gap, when inflationary pressure eases and
provided that global crude markets are not rising
too fast.
"The new pricing plan is ready, but there has been no window
yet to launch that scheme," Jiang said.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Olesya Astakhova; Additional
reporting and writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Chen Aizhu;
Editing by Melissa Akin)