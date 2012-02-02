By Alison Lui
HONG KONG Feb 2 PetroChina Co Ltd
said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to buy a
20 percent stake in a shale gas project in Canada from Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, the latest in a series of overseas
acquisitions by Chinese state energy giants.
The deal to buy into Shell's 100 percent-owned Groundbirch
assets was completed on Wednesday, PetroChina spokesman Mao
Zefeng told Reuters, declining to reveal the value of the
acquisition.
Citing market talk, FinanceAsia said in a report on
Wednesday that PetroChina was planning to buy the
Groundbirch stake for more than $1 billion.
The transaction, the latest in a string of investments by
Chinese oil companies in North American shale gas and oil sands,
had been approved by both the Chinese and Canadian authorities,
Mao said.
According to Shell's website, the Groundbirch project,
located in British Columbia, has the potential to produce 1
billion cubic feet equivalents (bcfe) per day and an estimated
producing life of 40 years.
PetroChina and other Chinese state oil giants, including
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and CNOOC Ltd have been scouring the
world for reserves to fuel China's rapidly-growing economy.
Shale gas and oil sands assets in North America have been a
focus in the past year as Chinese companies seek operational
experience in the relatively frontier area.
CNOOC completed a C$2.1 billion ($2.04 billion) acquisition
of Opti Canada Ltd in November, giving China's top offshore oil
company its second stake in a Canadian oil sands property.
China Petrochemical Corp, parent of Sinopec, signed a deal
to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd
for C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in October.
In June, PetroChina and Canada's Encana Corp called
off an announced $5.6 billion deal that would have given the
Chinese group a 50 percent stake in some of Encana's shale gas
assets.