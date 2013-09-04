By Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG, Sept 4
HONG KONG, Sept 4 PetroChina Co Ltd's
days of super-charged spending may be over as the
Chinese national oil giant seeks to steer clear of the legacy of
former chairman Jiang Jiemin, now under an official corruption
probe.
PetroChina will likely record an annual drop in capital
spending for 2013, according to company officials and industry
specialists. That would be its first such decline since its Hong
Kong and New York stock market listings in 2000.
The world's third most valuable oil company by market
capitalisation remains on the prowl for global takeover targets
but has vowed to become more choosy and focus on what it calls
large-scale and quality projects, company officials said.
"The new management is completely different from Jiang
Jiemin, under whom PetroChina has been spending like crazy and
got into a lot of deals at home and abroad with questionable
economics," a PetroChina official who has attended some recent
strategy briefings by the firm's new management, led by chairman
Zhou Jiping, told Reuters. He declined to be identified because
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng declined to comment on the
quality of the firm's overseas projects, but said previous
acquisitions were mainly driven by the need to secure reserves
and expand the company's international footprint.
Beijing said on Sunday that it was investigating Jiang for
"serious discipline violations" - shorthand the government
generally uses to describe graft - in what appears to be a
deepening crackdown on corruption and a push for reform. It came
after an official announcement last week that three top
executives at PetroChina and one at its parent China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) - China's second largest company by
revenue - were facing inquiry.
Under Jiang, a vocal proponent of expansion and what he
called political and social responsibility for state-owned
enterprises, PetroChina's capital expenditure surged to 352.5
billion yuan ($57.60 billion) last year from 181.6 billion yuan
in 2007. Jiang was head of PetroChina and CNPC from late 2006
until early this year.
The spending rise may partly reflect cost inflation in the
global oil sector and extra resources required to stem
production falls at its ageing oil fields, especially China's
largest oilfield Daqing, but critics contend that the company
invested too heavily in its refining and petrochemicals
businesses at the expense of oil and gas exploration and
production.
PetroChina's new management was quick to bury Jiang's
legacy, telling the media and investors that the group would
become a more profit-driven entity and "enter (a) new
development phase", new president Wang Dongjin said in late
August, shortly before news of the investigations officially
broke.
"To put development quality and profit at the core is the
urgent need of PetroChina" and it will shift its focus away from
"just scale expansion", Wang said. He did not specify what
measures he will take to boost profitability.
CHANGING COURSE
While some watchers are skeptical PetroChina will make any
substantive change given its role as China's dominant oil
producer, others say the new management is putting the company
on the right track.
"We are likely to see a flat, maybe lower capex number this
year, which is a step in the right direction," said Neil
Beveridge, senior analyst at Bernstein Research in Hong Kong.
PetroChina's capex fell 3.1 percent to 108.2 billion yuan in
the first half, with spending for refinery and chemical projects
falling 52 percent while upstream spending rose 11 percent.
Under Jiang, PetroChina and CNPC entered into a series of
major overseas deals, including a $4.21 billion acquisition of a
stake in an offshore gas field in Mozambique in March. Jiang
said previously that overseas business would account for half of
CNPC's output by 2015, up from around 40 percent currently.
It remains unclear whether PetroChina is still chasing that
goal, but two sources close to the company said senior officials
now think the firm may have been overly aggressive in some of
the deals, including purchases of high-cost unconventional
energy assets like oilsands and shale gas in Canada and coalbed
methane projects in Australia. One of the sources said the
company had been "reckless" in its pursuit of growth.
The oil giant is still in the hunt for large buys, including
a multi-billion dollar stake in Exxon Mobil's $50
billion West Qurna-1 oilfield in Iraq, but its risk appetite has
dwindled, the sources said.
PetroChina was the first foreign firm to sign an oil service
deal in Iraq after U.S.-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein and
the country already accounts for a big chunk of the company's
overseas output.
TURNING A SUPER TANKER
But even if PetroChina is bent on boosting shareholder
returns, it will be a long-running process given the sheer size
of the company.
Analysts expect PetroChina to cut spending on refining and
petrochemicals as well as pipeline segments over the next few
years - capital-intensive businesses with poor profitability -
while allocating more resources to exploration and production.
PetroChina raised about 90 billion yuan over the past year
from the sale of some pipeline assets by setting up joint
ventures with domestic institutions. It may do more of these
deals in the pipeline, refining and petrochemical sectors to
help rein in spending and boost profitability, analysts said.
"It is like a huge super tanker and it takes time to change
course," said James Hubbard, head of Asia Oil and Gas research
at Macquarie in Hong Kong.
($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Grace Li in HONG KONG; Editing by
Emily Kaiser)