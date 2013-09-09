By Anne Marie Roantree and Chen Aizhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 9 Shares in Chinese oil
producer PetroChina Co Ltd rose as much as
1.7 percent when they resumed trade on Monday, after the company
said a newspaper report that more of its executives were being
investigated was inaccurate.
The China Business News said five executives, including vice
president Sun Longde and director Wang Guoliang, had been
detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.
PetroChina is embroiled in a major corruption investigation
but it said the report was inaccurate, adding that both Sun and
Wang continued to work as usual.
The shares were suspended from the morning session. They
rose to as high as HK$8.85, up 1.7 percent, beating a 0.8
percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
"The fundamentals of the business are likely to see very
limited impact. However, the uncertainty and the potential for a
lengthy legal process to unfold is likely to be a near-term
overhang on the stock performance," Andy Meng, an analyst at
Morgan Stanley, said in a note.
Shares in PetroChina, one of the world's most valuable oil
companies, were also suspended for a day on Aug. 27.
Since then, the government has said five former senior
executives at PetroChina and its parent, China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), were being investigated. That
included Jiang Jiemin, the former chairman of both entities.
The four others are former CNPC vice president Wang Yongchun
and three former executives at PetroChina - vice president Ran
Xinquan, chief geologist Wang Daofu and board secretary Li
Hualin, who was also a vice president of CNPC.
Hong Kong-listed Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd
, a major PetroChina customer, said earlier this month
its chairman and controlling shareholder, Hua Bangsong, was
assisting authorities in an unspecified investigation.
The investigations come amid an anti-corruption campaign by
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Local media reports have said the PetroChina probe appears
to be targeting people who worked in the late 1980s at the
Shengli field, the country's second-largest oil field by output
and located in China's eastern Shandong province.
Jiang, the highest-ranking official named in the probe,
started with the company at Shengli and rose to prominence with
the support of Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security
chief, who stepped down last year from the elite Politburo
Standing Committee.
Sources have told Reuters that Zhou, who spent years working
in the oil industry, is helping authorities in a corruption
probe but contrary to some media reports is not currently the
target of the investigation.