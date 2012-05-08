* Valero received non-binding interest for plant
* PetroChina could offer $350 million for Aruba -sources
* PetroChina in talks with Venezuela to supply plant-sources
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, May 8 PetroChina Co Ltd is
in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered 235,000
barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba, according to sources familiar
with the negotiations, potentially bringing back another
refinery to the troubled Atlantic market.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Valero said it had received a non-binding indication
of interest to buy the Aruba plant for $350 million plus working
capital but did not identify the interested party.
PetroChina signed a memorandum of understanding with the
government of Aruba on April 30, 2012, but details of the deal
have not been made public yet due to the sensitive nature of the
negotiations, according to local media website, Amigoe.
The Aruba refinery has been idled at least twice in the past
few years, most recently earlier this year, due to poor profit
margins that have plagued refiners in Europe, the Caribbean and
on the U.S East Coast.
This is the second time two years that PetroChina has
discussed the purchase of the plant. The first was in January
2010.
PetroChina plans to restart and run the plant as a refinery,
sources said, rather than converting it to a storage facility,
which can happen when refineries are retired.
Earlier this year, over 2 million barrels of refining
capacity were threatened with closure across the Atlantic Basin,
driving up gasoline prices on the U.S. East Coast as supplies to
the region looked short ahead of the U.S. summer driving season.
But in recent weeks buyers have begun to emerge to snap up
plants at low prices, with Delta Air Lines buying Conoco's
Pennsylvania refinery and oil trading companies Vitol Group and
Gunvor Group purchasing two European refineries.
Refineries have seen a combination of weak demand as well as
rising fuel costs -- especially for plants that receive crude
from Europe and West Africa -- hit profits in recent years.
Aruba also faces costs relative to U.S. plants on the Gulf
Coast because it uses fuel oil to power its units. U.S. refiners
have benefited from a growing supply of cheap natural gas that
reduces operating costs.
VENEZUELAN CRUDE?
Sources familiar with the negotiations say that PetroChina
has reached a deal with Petroleos de Venezuela to supply the
plant with heavy crude.
Venezuela is currently supplying 460,000 barrels of oil per
day to China, and is set to increase its shipments to 1 million
barrels per day by 2015, according to government officials.
China has become a major partner of President Hugo Chavez's
government, supplying billions of dollars in credits, some of
which are being canceled with crude shipments from the South
American OPEC member.
"The Aruba deal is not really related to other refinery
sales," said John Auers, a refinery specialist with
Houston-based Turner Mason, referring to Delta's recent deal to
purchase of ConocoPhillips' Trainer refinery and Sunoco's talks
with the Carlyle Group for a joint venture at its 335,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery.
"PetroChina has a presence in the Venezuelan upstream.
This is related to them looking for an upgrader for that heavy
crude. They are long-term and strategic thinkers. They don't
have to answer to shareholders like a Western company does."
The Aruba refinery was built many years ago to process
heavy crude by Exxon's Venezuelan unit, Lagoven, prior to its
nationalization in 1976.
The plant has two fairly new coker units to handle the
heavy Venezuelan crude grades as well as recently upgraded
hydrotreating capability, sources familiar with the refinery
said.
This would allow them to semi-process the heavy crude and
then ship the product to China for finishing in the mainland
refineries there, which can only run lighter grades.
In 2010, PetroChina took over a lease for 5 million barrels
of Caribbean oil storage in the nearby island of St. Eustatius,
which could provide flexibility in storing and shipping the
crude back to China.