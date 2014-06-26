June 26 Petrofac Ltd :
* $1.25 bln energy infrastructure agreement signed
* Under first transaction first reserve intends to buy 80
pct of Petrofac's deployed and contracted floating production
facilities for a total initial consideration of approximately
$450 million
* Agreement reinforces positioning of ies as an enabler for
petrofac group
* New venture is anticipated to be funded 80 pct by First
Reserve and its investors, with petrofac retaining balance of
ownership
* Up to $1 billion is expected to be committed by First
Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and its investors
* Expects to contribute up to a maximum of $250 million in
form of existing assets and cash
* Total initial consideration is expected to be
approximately $450 million, which comprises cash and assumption
by joint venture of around $130 million of existing project
finance
* Gross investment capacity of new venture is expected to be
significantly increased through debt leverage available to
infrastructure investments
* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
* Will report 100 pct of earnings from floating production
facilities up to closing date and 20 pct of earnings of petrofac
fpso holding limited thereafter
* Transaction is expected to close by end of Q3 of 2014
Further company coverage:
Link to press release: (bit.ly/1nGR0d4)