UPDATE 1-Gulf rift threatens air travel disruption across region and beyond
* Many Gulf airports major hubs for international travel (adds detail on restrictions, analyst quotes, background)
LONDON Oct 19 Petrofac Ltd : * Group backlog (1) was US$9.4 billion at 30 September 2012 * Onshore engineering & construction backlog expected to be broadly flat over
H2 2012 reflecting delays * Remain on course to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15% * Currently experiencing high levels of bidding activity
* Many Gulf airports major hubs for international travel (adds detail on restrictions, analyst quotes, background)
ZURICH, June 5 Soccer's governing body FIFA said on Monday it was in "regular contact" with the organising committee of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar though it did not comment directly on the diplomatic situation involving the Gulf State.