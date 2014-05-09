North Dakota's 'water protectors' bring their pipeline story to film
NEW YORK, April 21 They call themselves "water protectors" and describe the Dakota Access pipeline ferrying crude oil across America as "the black snake."
LONDON May 9 Energy services group Petrofac Ltd warned its 2014 net profit would fall by as much as 11 percent to between $580 million and $600 million, due to a poor performance from its Integrated Energy Services (IES) division.
Petrofac, which is in the process of diversifying into more complicated contract agreements through its IES division, had forecast little or no growth this year. It reported 2013 full-year net profit of $650 million. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
NEW YORK, April 21 They call themselves "water protectors" and describe the Dakota Access pipeline ferrying crude oil across America as "the black snake."
* Chinese launch planned for next year following Indian campaign