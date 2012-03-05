* CFO seeing a lot of activity, expects healthy order growth
* Analysts say earnings growth relies on strong orders in H1
* FY net profit $539.4 mln vs $522 mln forecast
* 2011 dividend up 24.7 pct to 54.60 cents
* Shares up 1.7 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 5 British oil services firm
Petrofac said it was confident it would win new
contracts this year, a must to put it on track to meet its
growth targets, after posting a forecast-beating 25 percent jump
in profit in 2011.
Petrofac said on Monday it was seeing a strong pipeline of
opportunities across both parts of its business - that which
designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure, as well as the
part which invests alongside oil firms in oil fields.
Shrugging off the impact of what it called "significant
competition" in its key Middle East and North African markets,
Petrofac said it expected profit to grow by at least 15 percent
this year, putting it on track to meet its goal of more than
doubling 2010 earnings by 2015.
"The confidence in Petrofac's near term earnings growth
relies increasingly on strong order intake in the first half of
2012," JP Morgan analysts said.
Shares in Pefrofac traded 1.7 percent higher at 1,600 pence
at 1045 GMT, making the company one of the biggest risers in
London's blue-chip index, and valuing the firm at around
5.4 billion pounds ($8.6 billion).
"We're seeing a lot of activity during January this year. We
had a very high number of requests for our capabilities in terms
of the early stages of contracting processes. There is a lot
going on in our core markets in terms of new customer
investment," Chief Financial Officer Tim Weller told reporters
on a conference call.
Analysts at Oriel Securities said the lack of recent
contract awards raised concerns about the company's ability to
meet its forecasts.
"We estimate that to underpin our 2013 estimated revenue
Petrofac needs to win $8 billion of new contracts by the end of
2012. This is starting to look challenging when compared to
the$2.1 billion of contracts won in 2011," they said.
Petrofac, currently building major gas and oil facilities in
Turkmenistan, Abu Dhabi and Algeria, said its backlog of orders
stood at $10.8 billion at the end of 2011, lower than the $11.7
billion level recorded at the end of the previous period, but
Weller said he saw momentum returning to the order book.
"We expect to see very healthy growth in new orders in 2012
compared with 2011," he said, adding the company was seeing more
opportunities, but for smaller contracts.
The company last year announced plans to expand the part of
its business which invests in oil fields, the Integrated Energy
Services unit, which helps primarily state-run national oil
firms developing their reserves in countries such as Mexico,
Malaysia and Romania.
It said on Monday it was also having conversations with
international oil firms about possible contracts.
Petrofac posted full-year net profit of $539.4 million
compared to the $433 million it made in 2010 and ahead of the
consensus forecast of $522 million from a company-supplied poll
of 20 analysts.
The company also said it planned to pay a final dividend of
37.20 cents per share, bringing the full-year total to 54.60
cents, 24.7 percent higher than last year's payout.