* Sees net profit growth of at least 15 pct in 2012
* Group backlog of $9.6 billion at April 30
LONDON May 11 British oil services firm
Petrofac said it was confident of delivering profit
growth of at least 15 percent in 2012, in line with previous
guidance, as major projects in Abu Dhabi, Algeria and
Turkmenistan progressed well.
Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas
infrastructure and also invests with producers in oil fields,
said on Friday its backlog of orders at April-end stood at $9.6
billion, down from $10.8 billion at the end of last year.
"We have started the year well and are making good
operational progress across our portfolio of projects," chief
executive Ayman Asfari said in a statement.
" remain on course to achieve our medium-term target of
more than doubling our recurring 2010 group earnings by 2015,"
Asfari added.
Petrofac won a Gazprom project worth $330 million
in Iraq in February and Asfari said the company sees a strong
pipeline of bidding projects in its core markets of Middle East,
North Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Shares in Petrofac, which have risen more than 12 percent
this year, closed at 1,618 pence on Thursday, valuing the
company at about 5.6 billion pounds ($9.1 billion).