* Says $1.1 bln of contract awards pending

* CFO sees future opportunities in Kurdistan

* Shares up 2.4 pct

LONDON, June 26 British oil services company Petrofac said contracts worth $1.1 billion were in its pipeline and would soon be signed, giving it confidence on its profit targets for this year and in the longer term.

Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests with producers in oil fields, said on Tuesday that its backlog of orders was $9.1 billion but that an extra $1.1 billion of awards would be added when a number of deals were formally signed.

Analysts at JP Morgan called Petrofac's statement "reassuring" after a period of concern about the company's backlog.

"Much of the positive surprise is related to non-announced orders year to date, and those that are pending contract signature and are not currently included in group backlog," they said.

Shares in the company, which have slipped 20 percent over the last two months, jumped 2.4 percent to 1,387 pence at 0753 GMT, making it one of the top-gainers on Britain's bluechip index.

Petrofac added that recent contract wins in Iraq and Mexico gave it confidence it would meet its goal of posting net profit growth of at least 15 percent this year and its target of doubling recurring 2010 earnings by 2015.

Iraq has proved a lucrative market for Petrofac since it won its first contract there in 2011, and Chief Financial Officer Tim Weller told reporters that the company was hoping to win further work there as opportunities in the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region arose.

"We don't currently have any projects in Kurdistan but clearly there's a lot of potential activity for the sector in northern Iraq, in Kurdistan. We're in conversation with a number of potential customers in Kurdistan," Weller said on a call.

Oil firms have encountered difficulties in trying to operate in both southern Iraq and Kurdistan due to a long-running dispute between Baghdad and Kurdistan over payments, but Weller said the disagreement was not affecting service companies in the same way.

"The flow of work is likely to be stronger in southern Iraq in the short term, but in the medium term we certainly see Kurdistan as a significant opportunity," he said.

Weller declined to comment on whether Petrofac was close to signing a multi-billion-dollar contract to help expand the Rabigh petrochemical complex, owned by Saudi Aramco and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical, in Saudi Arabia.