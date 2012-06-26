* Says $1.1 bln of contract awards pending
* CFO sees future opportunities in Kurdistan
* Shares up 2.4 pct
LONDON, June 26 British oil services company
Petrofac said contracts worth $1.1 billion were in its
pipeline and would soon be signed, giving it confidence on its
profit targets for this year and in the longer term.
Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure
and also invests with producers in oil fields, said on Tuesday
that its backlog of orders was $9.1 billion but that an extra
$1.1 billion of awards would be added when a number of deals
were formally signed.
Analysts at JP Morgan called Petrofac's statement
"reassuring" after a period of concern about the company's
backlog.
"Much of the positive surprise is related to non-announced
orders year to date, and those that are pending contract
signature and are not currently included in group backlog," they
said.
Shares in the company, which have slipped 20 percent over
the last two months, jumped 2.4 percent to 1,387 pence at 0753
GMT, making it one of the top-gainers on Britain's bluechip
index.
Petrofac added that recent contract wins in Iraq and Mexico
gave it confidence it would meet its goal of posting net profit
growth of at least 15 percent this year and its target of
doubling recurring 2010 earnings by 2015.
Iraq has proved a lucrative market for Petrofac since it won
its first contract there in 2011, and Chief Financial Officer
Tim Weller told reporters that the company was hoping to win
further work there as opportunities in the country's
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region arose.
"We don't currently have any projects in Kurdistan but
clearly there's a lot of potential activity for the sector in
northern Iraq, in Kurdistan. We're in conversation with a number
of potential customers in Kurdistan," Weller said on a call.
Oil firms have encountered difficulties in trying to operate
in both southern Iraq and Kurdistan due to a long-running
dispute between Baghdad and Kurdistan over payments, but Weller
said the disagreement was not affecting service companies in the
same way.
"The flow of work is likely to be stronger in southern Iraq
in the short term, but in the medium term we certainly see
Kurdistan as a significant opportunity," he said.
Weller declined to comment on whether Petrofac was close to
signing a multi-billion-dollar contract to help expand the
Rabigh petrochemical complex, owned by Saudi Aramco
and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical, in Saudi Arabia.