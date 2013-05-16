By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON May 16 British oil services firm
Petrofac warned on Thursday profits this year would be
only modest due to a delay in the restart of the In Salah gas
plant, closed after an attack on another Algerian complex in
January.
Staff were evacuated from In Salah, where Petrofac provides
engineering and construction services, while security was
reviewed after more than 70 people died in an attack by Islamist
militants on the In Amenas gas complex in January.
Full operations at In Salah, run by Statoil, BP
and Sonatrach, are expected to restart in the second half
of this year, Petrofac said in a statement.
The company had initially expected to resume its contractual
operations there shortly after releasing first quarter results
at the end of February, Petrofac CFO, Tim Weller, said in a
conference call.
The delay will defer profits from the project to 2014, but
will not impact on margins over the life of the project, Weller
said.
"We are working with our client to make sure security
arrangements are robust... we probably underestimated quite how
long that process would take," he said.
Petrofac shares dropped 4 percent in early trade against a
flat FTSE 100 index on the news of the delay before
recovering to trade around 2 percent lower.
Petrofac, which has shown double digit percentage rises in
profits in past years, surprised analysts and investors earlier
this year when it declined to put a number on its growth
forecast for 2013 saying only it would show "good growth".
The company's wording on Thursday was "modest growth".
Katherine Tonks, analyst at RBC, said in a note that the In
Salah delay "appears to be a one-off timing issue" and remained
upbeat about Petrofac's overall performance, keeping her
forecast for net profit at 14 percent for this year.
The company, which designs and builds oil and gas
infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil
fields, said it remained on track to meet its target of doubling
2010 earnings of $433 million by 2015.
It posted a 17 percent rise in net profit to $632 million
last year, just below a $636 million company-supplied consensus
forecast.
The group's order backlog increased to $12.1 billion at 30
April 2013 - the highest the company has ever had - up from
$11.8 billion at the end of December 2012.