By Stephen Eisenhammer

LONDON May 16 British oil services firm Petrofac warned on Thursday profits this year would be only modest due to a delay in the restart of the In Salah gas plant, closed after an attack on another Algerian complex in January.

Staff were evacuated from In Salah, where Petrofac provides engineering and construction services, while security was reviewed after more than 70 people died in an attack by Islamist militants on the In Amenas gas complex in January.

Full operations at In Salah, run by Statoil, BP and Sonatrach, are expected to restart in the second half of this year, Petrofac said in a statement.

The company had initially expected to resume its contractual operations there shortly after releasing first quarter results at the end of February, Petrofac CFO, Tim Weller, said in a conference call.

The delay will defer profits from the project to 2014, but will not impact on margins over the life of the project, Weller said.

"We are working with our client to make sure security arrangements are robust... we probably underestimated quite how long that process would take," he said.

Petrofac shares dropped 4 percent in early trade against a flat FTSE 100 index on the news of the delay before recovering to trade around 2 percent lower.

Petrofac, which has shown double digit percentage rises in profits in past years, surprised analysts and investors earlier this year when it declined to put a number on its growth forecast for 2013 saying only it would show "good growth".

The company's wording on Thursday was "modest growth".

Katherine Tonks, analyst at RBC, said in a note that the In Salah delay "appears to be a one-off timing issue" and remained upbeat about Petrofac's overall performance, keeping her forecast for net profit at 14 percent for this year.

The company, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil fields, said it remained on track to meet its target of doubling 2010 earnings of $433 million by 2015.

It posted a 17 percent rise in net profit to $632 million last year, just below a $636 million company-supplied consensus forecast.

The group's order backlog increased to $12.1 billion at 30 April 2013 - the highest the company has ever had - up from $11.8 billion at the end of December 2012.