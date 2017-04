Nov 24 Oil and gas services firm Petrofac Ltd said it expected net profit in 2015 to be around $500 million, citing lower forward curve for oil price and a settlement related to its project in Shetland, Scotland.

The British company, which builds and maintains oil and gas facilities, also said net profit for this year would come in towards the lower end of its previous guidance range of $580 million to $600 million. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)