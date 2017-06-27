June 27 British oilfield services company
Petrofac Ltd on Tuesday said it expected an underlying
net profit of $135-$145 million for the first-half of 2017 as
higher bidding activity in its core markets led to a strong
order book.
Order book stood at $13 billion as of May 31, said the
company, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and
gas facilities. It recorded an order book value of $14.3 billion
in 2016 as orders picked up in its core Middle Eastern markets.
The company's high exposure to the Middle East oil markets
had resulted in good backlog coverage for 2017 as record
production in the region drove up contract awards.
"High level of tendering activity is evidence of greater
confidence in our core markets and we continue to have a very
good pipeline of bidding opportunities," CEO Ayman Asfari said
in a statement.
