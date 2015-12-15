* IES division to post a loss in 2016
* To move parts of IES into main engineering/construction
unit
* Also says could incur further costs at Laggan-Tormore
project
* Shares up 0.8 percent
(Updates throughout)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Dec 15 British oilfield services company
Petrofac said its integrated energy services (IES)
division, whose performance is linked to oil price moves, will
post a loss in 2016 due to the slump in crude prices.
The company, a member of the FTSE 250 index of
mid-sized stocks, said it will move parts of the expected
loss-making business into its main engineering and construction
unit on Jan. 1, leading to a small number of mainly
administrative job losses, Chief Financial Officer Tim Weller
told Reuters.
The company said every $1 move in global oil prices has a
$2.5 million impact on the profit of the IES division.
Benchmark Brent crude prices fell within touching distance
of 11-year lows on Monday, as a lingering supply glut swamped
the market.
Businesses providing services to oil and gas companies have
been hit hard by a slump in crude prices, as their clients
slashed spending, though Petrofac said its strong presence in
the Middle East and North Africa meant it was placed better than
some rivals to weather the downturn.
"National oil company clients in the Middle East (and) North
Africa have continued to spend. That is the one bright spot on
the global horizon of oil and gas spend," Weller said.
Strong demand from that area boosted the order book of
Petrofac's engineering and construction business to a record
$18.5 billion by Nov. 30, the company said in a trading update
ahead of its full-year results expected on Feb. 24.
Analysts at Bernstein said: "We expect the full-year 2015
dividend to remain in place ... Overall we believe investors
should react positively to this statement.
Petrofac rival Amec Foster Wheeler last month said it would
halve its 2015 dividend as it reins in spending.
Shares in Petrofac were trading up 0.8 percent at 1011 GMT.
Analysts polled by the company expected full-year net profit
of $170 million, after accounting for a loss on the North Sea
Laggan-Tormore project.
Petrofac also warned on Tuesday it could incur further costs
in relation to the project of a few tens of millions of dollars,
or up to $100 million in a worst-case scenario.
Petrofac's net debt for the second half of 2015 will be
broadly flat, the company said. It stood at $1 billion on June
30.
(Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)