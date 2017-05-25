(Corrects title of executive questioned to chief operating officer from chief financial officer in first paragraph of story published on May 12)

May 12 Oilfield services provider Petrofac's chief executive and chief operating officer have been questioned by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in connection with an investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil, Petrofac said on Friday.

CEO Ayman Asfari and COO Marwan Chedidhave were questioned under caution by the SFO, Petrofac said in a statement, adding that it is cooperating with authorities. The SFO said last July that it had launched a criminal investigation into Unaoil, its officers, employees and agents in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.

Unaoil's offices and the homes of its directors were raided last year after Britain sought help investigating alleged corruption in the global oil industry.

Petrofac said on Friday it engaged Unaoil, an energy services firm, for the provision of local consultancy services in Kazakhstan between 2002 and 2009. (Reporting by Rahul B and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)