May 12 Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd
said on Friday that its chief executive and chief
operating officer have been questioned by Britain's Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) in connection with the ongoing investigation
into Monaco-based Unaoil.
Petrofac shares fell nearly 13 percent on the news as the
SFO confirmed, later on Friday, that it had launched an
investigation into the activities of Petrofac and its
subsidiaries, their officers, employees and agents for suspected
bribery, corruption and money laundering.
Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and COO Marwan Chedidhave were
questioned under caution by the SFO, the company said in a
statement, adding that it was cooperating with authorities.
The SFO last year launched a criminal investigation into oil
and gas services firm Unaoil, its officers, employees and agents
in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money
laundering in the global oil industry.
Petrofac said on Friday that it engaged Unaoil for the
provision of consultancy services in Kazakhstan between 2002 and
2009.
Petrofac shares fell on Friday to their lowest level since
June 28, 2016 and were the top loser on the pan-European Stoxx
600 by 1352 GMT and the biggest drag on Britain's FTSE
Mid Cap index, which was down 0.2 percent.
