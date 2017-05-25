May 25 Oilfield services provider Petrofac
has suspended Chief Operating Officer Marwan Chedid
until further notice after Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
questioned him as part of an investigation into Monaco-based
Unaoil.
The SFO launched a criminal investigation into Unaoil, its
officers, employees and agents in July last year in connection
with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.
As part of its investigation, the SFO arrested and
questioned Petrofac Chief Executive Ayman Asfari and Chedid
under caution and were released without charge.
Petrofac said in a statement on Thursday that Asfari would
continue in his role and a separate committee would be
responsible for the company's engagement with the SFO.
Petrofac used Unaoil, an energy services firm, to provide
local consultancy services in Kazakhstan between 2002 and 2009.
