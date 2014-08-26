(Adds analyst comment, updates shares to close)
Aug 26 British oil and gas services company
Petrofac Ltd reported a steeper-than-expected fall in
first-half profit, raising concerns about its full-year earnings
forecast, which was maintained.
Petrofac's shares fell as much as 3.5 percent on Tuesday
after the company said first-half profit almost halved, hurt by
slow progress at some of its projects - a warning it had issued
in May.
The stock was one of the biggest losers in the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index, but recovered to close marginally lower
at 1123 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
"Management guidance was for 2014 earnings to be heavily
weighted towards the second half of the year, but the effective
weighting ... based on full year guidance, is worse than the
market expected," Credit Suisse analyst David Thomas told
Reuters. "And that creates uncertainty."
Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas facilities,
maintained its full-year profit forecast saying it expected a
significant increase in activity at its onshore engineering and
construction division through the rest of the year.
"While guidance was maintained, we may see low single-digit
downgrades to 2014 consensus towards the lower end of the guided
range," Amy Wong an analyst at UBS wrote in a note.
The company also said its operations in Iraq had so far not
been affected by the unrest in the region and that its contract
with Gazprom OAO would not be affected by the Russian
sanctions.
"Currently sanctions only affect new business so there
shouldn't be any negative fallout from current business in this
regard," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK
said.
Petrofac's projects in Iraq, which include contracts with BP
Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, accounts for
about 5 percent of the company's revenue.
The company's net profit fell to $136 million in the six
months ended June 30 from $243 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $184.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it still expects profit of $580 million to
$600 million for the full year.
It had warned in May that profits would be hit by delays in
the Greater Stella Area project in the North Sea and
lower-than-expected production in Romania's Ticleni project.
The company's revenue fell 11 percent to $2.5 billion.
Petrofac said its order backlog at June 30 rose to $20.3
billion from $14.3 billion a year earlier.
