June 23 Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said it expected its net profit for the year to be weighted towards the second half and that its order book at the end of May had grown to $20.5 billion.

Petrofac also expects to incur about 30 million pounds ($47.35 million) in pretax costs at its Laggan-Tormore project in Shetland due to completion and pre-commissioning works. ($1 = 0.6336 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)