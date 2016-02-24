Feb 24 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said net profit for the year, before accounting for a loss from its Shetland Islands project, fell by nearly a quarter, as its customers held back on spending due to the slump in oil prices.

Petrofac reported a net profit of $440 million for the year ended Dec. 31 2015, before accounting for the Laggan Tormore project, compared with a net profit of $581 million a year earlier.

After accounting for the loss on the project in the North Sea, the company's net profit fell to $9 million.

Revenue grew 10 percent to $6.8 billion. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)