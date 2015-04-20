* Expects to take pretax loss of 130 mln stg
* Still expects to complete project in Q3, 2015
* Shares fall as much as 14 pct
(Adds analyst, trader comments, updates shares)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 20 Petrofac Ltd said its loss on
the Laggan-Tormore project in the Shetland Islands would now be
larger than it expected, highlighting the hostile operating
conditions and high costs faced by oil and gas developers in the
North Sea.
The oilfield services provider's shares fell as much as 14
percent on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
The slump in global oil prices over the last 10 months has
compounded the impact of high investment costs and the harsh
climate in the North Sea region, prompting oil and gas companies
to put billions of dollars of assets up for sale.
"Economic conditions are bad enough for North Sea oil and
gas explorers and service providers, but the notorious stormy
weather has made it worse for Petrofac...," London Capital
trader Lewis Sturdy said.
Petrofac, which has also faced delays at the Ithaca
Energy-owned Greater Stella Area project in central North Sea,
said it still expected to complete Laggan-Tormore in the third
quarter, but would need to "expend significantly more
man-hours."
"I have never faced a more difficult and challenging work
environment," Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said.
Petrofac has been investing heavily in its offshore
engineering and construction business, but has had to take
losses on two key projects in the North Sea.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Alex Brooks said he was cautiously
supportive of Petrofac's investment in its deepwater
construction capability.
Petrofac said it expected to incur 130 million pounds
($194.45 million) in pretax loss in 2015 on Laggan-Tormore, in
addition to the $230 million it had recognised in February.
French oil major Total, which owns 80 percent of
Laggan-Tormore, put its stake up for sale in March, seeking
about $1.5 billion.
Laggan-Tormore is considered a high-quality oil and gas
asset and is expected to reach peak production rates of about
93,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Shares in the company were down 11.9 percent at 893.5 pence
at 1045 GMT.
