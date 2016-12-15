(Adds context, background, share movement)
Dec 15 British oilfield services company
Petrofac Ltd said deferral and cancellation of projects
hurt order intake at its biggest unit this year, but the
recovery in oil prices has helped improve bidding activity for
services contracts in the final quarter.
The company's stock was down about 4.4 percent at 870 pence
at 0900 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
Petrofac's engineering and production services unit was
performing in-line with expectations and is on track to make up
in part for project deferral and cancellations at the biggest
unit, engineering and construction, the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Oil producers have cut billions of dollars in exploration
and production spending to weather a prolonged slump in oil
prices that has hurt demand for oilfield services companies.
However, crude prices have modestly recovered from 13-year
lows to more than $50 a barrel.
Petrofac's peer John Wood Group Plc's chief financial
officer, David Kemp, said on Wednesday that the company showed
modest recovery in some of its oil and gas markets, including
U.S. shale and offshore oil exploration and drilling businesses.
Petrofac has high exposure to the Middle East oil markets
that resulted in good backlog coverage for 2017 as record
production in the region drove up contract awards.
"Bidding activity has increased during the last quarter of
the year... we are well placed for recovery in our core
markets," Group CFO Alastair Cochran said in a call with
reporters.
Petrofac said its order book backlog stood at $14.5 billion
as of Nov. 30. It had recorded an order book value of $20.7
billion in 2015 due to higher orders from its core Middle
Eastern markets.
The company said its full-year net profit is expected to
come in above forecast as record revenues and cost-cutting
measures have paid off.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Amrutha Gayathri)