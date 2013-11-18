* 2014 net income seen flat or modest growth
* Analysts had forecast growth of 16 pct
* Still aims for $862 million in net income by 2015
* Work at In Salah project at half normal levels
* Shares down more than 15 percent, hit 4-month low
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Nov 18 Energy services group Petrofac
Ltd has warned it expects little or no growth next year,
putting in doubt a 2015 target which has been an important focus
for investors and sending its shares down more than 15 percent.
A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts had previously
forecast net income growth of about 16 percent for next year
from Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas
infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil
fields.
Onshore contractors in the Middle East such as Petrofac have
faced greater competition in recent years from Chinese firms
seeking to undercut European and U.S. rivals. Recently oil
companies have also been delaying projects as their investors
demand a more disciplined investment strategy.
Fellow oil service providers have also struggled this year,
with the likes of Saipem, Aker Solutions and
Subsea 7 all being struck by project delays and profit
warnings.
Petrofac said it still aimed to hit its target of $862
million in net income by 2015, but next year's guidance now
means the firm needs to see a jump of about a third in that
final year.
Petrofac has long highlighted its aim to double 2010 net
income by 2015, with investors and analysts regarding it as a
key benchmark for the firm's medium term prospects.
"If we slip from that target it won't be by hundreds of
millions (of dollars) but by tens of millions," Chief Executive
Ayman Asfari told analysts on a call. "This whole trend of
capital discipline from the clients generally ... is just
getting things to take a little longer."
Its shares were down 240 pence at 1,199p by 1114 GMT, having
slumped as low as 1,190p, their lowest in more than four months.
BIG STEP
The forecast income leap in 2015 is expected to come mainly
from Petrofac's Integrated Energy Services (IES) division, which
takes equity stakes in oil fields, as significant production
comes on stream in projects in the North Sea, Malaysia and
Tunisia.
The rest of the earnings growth will have to come from more
conventional service contracts, the timing of which Chief
Financial Officer Tim Weller said was crucial.
"It looks like a very big step up, hence we felt it
important to lay out the building blocks," Weller said.
Petrofac said it was on track to deliver modest growth this
year, in line with revised guidance given in May.
Next year's revenue will be hit by the rephasing of the
Upper Zakum project in Abu Dhabi and the second stage of the
Berantai project in Malaysia, the company said.
"It's more of a timing difference than any great fundamental
issues regarding our business," Weller said.
Petrofac had revised down its 2013 net income forecast to
"modest growth" from "good growth" due to the delayed restart of
the In Salah gas plant in Algeria, where it provides engineering
services.
The site was closed after an Islamist attack on another
Algerian complex, In Amenas, in January.
Asfari said work on the project, run as a partnership
between state-owned Sonatrach and western oil companies BP
and Statoil, had now resumed but was still well
below normal levels due to lingering security concerns.
"We have actually remobilised the site for some activities
but not everything ... We're doing work today but probably
handling about 40 or 50 percent of activities we would otherwise
have handled," Asfari said.
