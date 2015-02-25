(Adds details, quotes, marketing alliance with McDermott Int'l)

By Claire Milhench

LONDON Feb 25 Oilfield services company Petrofac said its order backlog was up 26 percent at the end of 2014, sending its shares eight percent higher despite a fall in net profit for the year.

The order backlog hit $18.9 billion at year-end and Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said on Wednesday the company saw attractive bidding opportunities in the year ahead.

The stock was up 8.2 percent at 881.7 pence at 1203 GMT.

"A lot of our work is in the Middle East and North Africa mainly for national oil companies and they are continuing to invest through the downcycle," Tim Weller, chief financial officer, told Reuters.

Although lower oil prices will eventually start to hit some projects, Weller said Petrofac was not yet seeing a wholesale rethink of investment plans from the bulk of its clients, unlike the project postponements and capital expenditure cuts undertaken by large oil companies.

Net profit in 2014 fell to $581 million before one-off exceptional items of $461 million.

The one-off items were the result of Petrofac's decision to exit its production enhancement contract with OMV Petrom for Ticleni in Romania, over-runs on the Greater Stella Area project in the North Sea for Ithaca, and the impact of lower oil prices.

Sailaway for the Greater Stella floating production vessel is now expected in early 2016, with first production scheduled for mid-2016. This has slipped from third quarter 2015.

Petrofac also recognised a cumulative loss of around $180 million due to delays at the Laggan-Tormore gas plant project in the Shetland Islands for Total.

Weller said Petrofac was exiting Ticleni because it didn't make economic sense to continue: "It's quite a complicated field and it requires significant investment."

With its Integrated Energy Services contracts, Petrofac was trying to maximise the use of its core capabilities, he added. "Some of the projects we have invested in recently have taken us away from that reliance on core skills - Ticleni is a fine example."

Petrofac has also formed a strategic marketing alliance with McDermott International to pursue deepwater sub-sea, umbilical, riser and flowline projects.

Petrofac's new JSD6000 vessel is expected to be available from mid-2017, though the company retains flexibility to delay delivery of the vessel, dependent on project awards. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)