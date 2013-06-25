BRIEF-Suning Universal's 2016 net profit up 19.2 pct y/y at 1.1 bln yuan
* Says 2016 net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.66 million)
LONDON, June 25 British oil services company Petrofac said on Tuesday operational performance had been good and reiterated the firm was on course to achieve "modest growth" in net profit for 2013.
Petrofac said it expected net profit for 2013 to be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year reflecting project delivery dates.
The group's backlog stood at $11.9 billion at 31 May 2013, up slightly from 31 December 2012.
* Says 2016 net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.66 million)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The chairman of the European Union's leaders, Donald Tusk, will go to Poland on April 19 to testify before a prosecutor as a witness in an investigation Poland has launched against two former military counter-intelligence chiefs.
* special committee remains in discussions with such parties and that these parties have commenced due diligence on company.