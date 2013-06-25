LONDON, June 25 British oil services company Petrofac said on Tuesday operational performance had been good and reiterated the firm was on course to achieve "modest growth" in net profit for 2013.

Petrofac said it expected net profit for 2013 to be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year reflecting project delivery dates.

The group's backlog stood at $11.9 billion at 31 May 2013, up slightly from 31 December 2012.