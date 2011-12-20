LJUBLJANA Dec 20 Petrol, Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, issued a five-year bond worth 33 million euros ($43.0 million), 10 percent above the previously planned 30 million euros, with a fixed interest rate of 6.75 percent.

"The value of the issue exceeds the earlier plan, which proves that Petrol has established itself as a highly reliable company," Petrol said on Tuesday.

The proceeds will be used to finance Petrol's investments.

Petrol shares closed 2.4 percent lower at 156.4 euros, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.15 percent. ($1 = 0.7682 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)