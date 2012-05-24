Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex rose 0.24 percent, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.2 percent, as investors cheered the government's move to raise petrol prices, which is being seen as giving an impetus to reforms.

Concerns remain as the rupee again hit a new record low of 56.24 to the dollar.

State-run Indian oil companies rallied after the government allowed them to raise the prices of petrol.

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) gained 2.2 percent, HPCL (HPCL.NS) added 1.9 percent, while Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) advanced 2.1 percent.

Auto shares fell the most after petrol price hike, with the NSE auto index down 0.6 percent, led by a decline of 2.5 percent in Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS).

Two wheeler maker Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) fell 1.5 percent and Hero MotoCorp lost 1.4 percent. * Traders are closely watching the rupee and newsflow on possible diesel, LPG price hikes for further direction.