LJUBLJANA Nov 23 Slovenia's largest fuel
retailer Petrol plans to issue a 30 million euro
($38.7 million) 5-year bond on Dec. 7 with a fixed annual
interest rate of 6 percent, Petrol said in a statement on
Friday.
"The issuer wants to issue bonds to obtain debt sources with
relatively longer maturities and to diversify sources of
financing to be less exposed to bank lending," it said.
Shares of Petrol, which operates some 460 filling stations
in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia,
closed 0.5 percent lower at 214 euros on Friday, before the news
on the issue was released, while the blue-chip SBI index
lost 0.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7761 euros)
