LJUBLJANA, March 28 Petrol, Slovenia's
largest fuel retailer, has issued 50 million euros ($67 mln) of
six-month commercial paper and plans three more bill issues by
the end of 2013.
Petrol said on Wednesday the bills, with an annual interest
rate of 4.1 percent, were sold to 56 banks and institutional
investors and the proceeds would be used for short-term business
financing.
The issue, initially planned at 30 million euros, was
extended after the total amount of bids reached more than 60
million euros, Petrol said.
Shares in Petrol, which operates 450 filling stations in
Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia,
closed up 0.1 percent at 172.20 euros, while the blue-chip SBI
index rose 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7506 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Dan Lalor)