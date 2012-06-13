LJUBLJANA, June 13 Petrol, Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, has signed for a three-year 30 million euro ($37 million) loan from international investors in a deal organised by Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International .

Petrol said on Wednesday the loan was to restructure short-term financial obligations into longer-term ones, and that part of the loan had a fixed interest rate while the other had a floating rate.

"The transaction shows that Petrol enjoys great trust and reputation on the international financial markets," the company said. Petrol operates 453 filling stations in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia. ($1 = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)