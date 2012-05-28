Stockbrokers trade at a brokerage firm in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index .NSEI is up 0.6 percent. State Bank Of India gains 2.1 percent while Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) is flat ahead of earnings due on Tuesday.

Asian shares edge up as opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camps help ease risk aversion.

With pressure mounting on the Indian government to consider a partial rollback of a petrol price hike, investors also on hold to see if the government musters the courage to increase diesel and LPG prices.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks worth 6.24 billion rupees on Friday, provisional exchange data showed, and total net sales of 8.51 billion Indian rupees for the week.