LJUBLJANA Dec 14 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol expects net profit to reach 58.2 million euros ($76.2 million) in 2013, up from 53.3 million this year, fuelled by a 9 percent growth in sales, it said on Friday.

The company made a profit of 52.3 million in 2011.

Sales are expected to rise to 4.04 billion euros next year from 3.7 billion in 2012, Petrol said in a statement.

"Economic conditions in Slovenia and Croatia, which are Petrol's main markets, are expected to worsen further in 2013 ... In order to meet its targets, Petrol will devote special attention to rationalisation of its business processes," the company said.

Shares of Petrol, which operates around 460 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, closed 0.4 percent lower at 220 euros on Thursday, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.82 percent.

($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)