LJUBLJANA, April 25 Petrol, Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, said on Wednesday it estimated first-quarter net profit at 12.9 million euros ($17 million), up 32 percent thanks to stronger sales.

Sales rose 21 percent to 903 million euros in the same period, Petrol said. ($1 = 0.7574 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Dan Lalor)