BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
LJUBLJANA, April 25 Petrol, Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, said on Wednesday it estimated first-quarter net profit at 12.9 million euros ($17 million), up 32 percent thanks to stronger sales.
Sales rose 21 percent to 903 million euros in the same period, Petrol said. ($1 = 0.7574 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Dan Lalor)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding