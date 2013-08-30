LJUBLJANA Aug 30 Slovenia's largest fuel
retailer, Petrol, said its group net profit in the
first half of this year rose by 6 percent to 24.4 million euros
($32.3 million) on higher sales.
Group net sale rose by 7 percent to 1.9 billion euros, the
company said on Friday.
"The results are good considering demanding business
conditions ... which are still worsening," Petrol said in a
statement, citing lower economic activity, a fall in consumption
and a rise of unemployment in Slovenia and Croatia, which are
its main markets.
Petrol operates 469 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia,
Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
