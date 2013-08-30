LJUBLJANA Aug 30 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, Petrol, said its group net profit in the first half of this year rose by 6 percent to 24.4 million euros ($32.3 million) on higher sales.

Group net sale rose by 7 percent to 1.9 billion euros, the company said on Friday.

"The results are good considering demanding business conditions ... which are still worsening," Petrol said in a statement, citing lower economic activity, a fall in consumption and a rise of unemployment in Slovenia and Croatia, which are its main markets.

Petrol operates 469 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

