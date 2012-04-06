LJUBLJANA, April 6 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol on Friday reported group net profit rose 48 percent last year to 52.3 million euros ($68.3 million), up from 35.5 million in 2010.

Group net sales reached 3.3 billion euros, 17 percent higher than in 2010.

Petrol also said it plans to raise group net profit to 91 million euros by 2016, while sales should rise to 4.6 billion euros in that year. ($1 = 0.7655 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)