Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
June 19 Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Pemex-Exploración y Producción, Pemex Refinación and Pemex-Gas y Petroquímica Básica Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PETROLEOS MEXICANOS AMT $1.75 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 06/27/2044 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.552 FIRST PAY 12/27/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.53 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 280 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.