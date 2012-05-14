May 14 Oil and gas producer Petroleum
Development Corp (PDC) said it would buy liquids-rich
assets in Colorado's Wattenberg Field for $330.6 million from an
undisclosed private party.
The Denver-based company said the assets had a net
production of 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily
from the Niobrara and Codell formations.
PDC is focused on development of the liquid-rich Niobrara
play in the Wattenberg Field, where liquid content in new wells
has averaged 70 to 80 percent.
Soaring supplies of natural gas in the United States have
pushed prices for the fuel to their lowest in a decade.
In response, exploration and production companies have
increased output of crude oil and natural gas liquids that fetch
higher prices.
Chief Executive James Trimble said the latest acquisition
was a significant step in the company's transition to a
liquid-rich company.
"We now have the capability to reach a 50 percent liquids
production mix over the next several years," he said.
PDC, which expects the deal to close on June 29, said its
liquids-only exit rate for the year will likely rise 22 percent.
PDC shares, which have lost about 9 percent of their value
so far this year, closed at $31.79 on the Nasdaq on Friday.