* Q3 net 15 bln rgt vs 17 bln rgt year earlier

* 2015 payments to govt could fall 37 pct if oil at $75/barrel

* 75 pct decided on Canada LNG project investment

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia's state oil company, reported on Friday a 12.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit on weakness in oil prices, the U.S. dollar and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales.

Net profit totalled 15.07 billion ringgit ($4.45 billion) in July-September from 17.2 billion ringgit a year earlier, Petronas said in a statement. Revenue declined marginally to 80.4 billion ringgit.

Excess oil and gas supplies, sluggish energy demand and slowing global growth will mean earnings in the fourth quarter will be even lower, Chief Financial Officer George Ratilal told reporters after the results.

Unlisted Petronas, which accounts for more than half of Malaysia's government revenue, is working to secure larger overseas oil and gas reserves to stay profitable at a time of declining domestic output and global oil prices.

Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas told reporters that payments to the government in the form of dividends, tax and royalties could be 37 percent lower next year if oil stays around $75 a barrel.

Brent crude fell 1.8 percent to $71.30 a barrel on Friday after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries opted not to reduce production to stem a slide in prices. Every dollar change has a 1 billion ringgit impact on Petronas' pretax profit, Shamsul said.

The price decline is likely to have a short-term impact on oil and gas projects, and could necessitate a 15 percent to 20 percent cut in the company's 2015 capital expenditure, Shamsul said.

"We need to channel income as capex. We have to be disciplined in our cash management and adhere strictly to our dividend policy," he said. "If oil prices remain, we have to cut dividends to the government next year."

The CEO also said Petronas' decision to invest in the Pacific Northwest LNG project in Canada is 75 percent complete, and that the company is now in the process of negotiating with bidders of related contracts.

"The numbers (value of the contracts) are still not as good as we expected but we hope to come to a conclusion within the next couple of weeks," Shamsul said.

He dismissed any impact on the investment from declining oil prices, saying economics of the project are still favourable.

Petronas also said total oil and gas production in the third quarter reached 2,078 thousand barrels a day of oil equivalent from 2,064 thousand a year earlier. ($1 = 3.3830 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)