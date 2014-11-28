(Refiles to fix formatting)

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia's state oil company, reported on Friday a 12.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit on weakness in oil prices, the U.S. dollar and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales.

Net profit totalled 15.07 billion ringgit ($4.45 billion) in July-September from 17.2 billion ringgit a year earlier, Petronas said in a statement. Revenue declined marginally to 80.4 billion ringgit.

Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas told reporters after the earnings release that payments to the government in the form of dividends, tax and royalties could be 37 percent lower in 2015 if oil stays around $75 a barrel.

The CEO also said Petronas' decision to invest in the Pacific Northwest liquefied natural gas project in Canada is 75 percent complete, and that the company is now in the process of negotiating with bidders of related contracts. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)