KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 4 Polish oil exploration
firm Petrolinvest has no plans to sell its shale gas
assets in Poland, its chief executive said on Tuesday, denying a
newspaper report saying it was considering such a move.
Local daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Saturday the group was
considering the sale of its units EcoEnergy, Silurian and
Wisent, which in total hold 13 shale gas exploration licences in
Poland.
"We are not selling any assets related to shale gas in
Poland," Bertrand le Guern told Reuters.
He added the group was awaiting the government's decisions
over the shape of tax regulations for companies seeking to
explore its shale deposits.
Poland has granted 111 shale exploration licences to
companies including Chevron and Exxon Mobil,
even while countries such as Bulgaria and France have banned
shale exploration pending further environmental studies.
It has continued its shale drive even after hopes were
dashed it could become one of Europe's largest gas producers
when it cut estimates of recoverable gas earlier this year.
Poland pegged its recoverable shale gas reserves at 346-768
billion cubic metres, compared with an earlier estimate of 5.3
trillion bcm by the U.S. Energy Information Association.
In June, Exxon Mobil pulled out of exploration projects in
Poland because it did not deem them economically viable.