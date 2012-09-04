KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 4 Polish oil exploration firm Petrolinvest has no plans to sell its shale gas assets in Poland, its chief executive said on Tuesday, denying a newspaper report saying it was considering such a move.

Local daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Saturday the group was considering the sale of its units EcoEnergy, Silurian and Wisent, which in total hold 13 shale gas exploration licences in Poland.

"We are not selling any assets related to shale gas in Poland," Bertrand le Guern told Reuters.

He added the group was awaiting the government's decisions over the shape of tax regulations for companies seeking to explore its shale deposits.

Poland has granted 111 shale exploration licences to companies including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, even while countries such as Bulgaria and France have banned shale exploration pending further environmental studies.

It has continued its shale drive even after hopes were dashed it could become one of Europe's largest gas producers when it cut estimates of recoverable gas earlier this year.

Poland pegged its recoverable shale gas reserves at 346-768 billion cubic metres, compared with an earlier estimate of 5.3 trillion bcm by the U.S. Energy Information Association.

In June, Exxon Mobil pulled out of exploration projects in Poland because it did not deem them economically viable.