May 28 Propylene producer PetroLogistics LP
said it will be taken private by a unit of Koch
Industries Inc in a deal worth $2.1 billion, including debt.
Flint Hills Resources LLC will pay $14.00 per in cash for
each PetroLogistics unit, except for units owned by a few select
investors.
Flint Hills will pay $12.00 per unit in cash for the units
owned by Lindsay Goldberg LLC, York Capital Management,
PetroLogistics' executive chairman and its president and chief
executive officer.
PetroLogistics's units closed at $12.93 Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
