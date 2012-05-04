* Offering sold 35 mln common units
* Units priced at $17 each
* At IPO price, co valued at $2.36 bln
May 3 Propylene producer PetroLogistics LP
priced its initial public offering at $17 per common unit, the
low-end of the indicated range, according to an underwriter.
On Wednesday, the company cut the expected price range of
its IPO of 35 million common units to between $17 and $19 each.
It had earlier expected the offering to be priced at a range of
$19 to $21 per unit.
According to a regulatory filing, the company owns and
operates the world's largest propane dehydrogenation facility,
based on production capacity, that processes propane into
propylene.
At the offering price, the company will have a market
valuation of about $2.36 billion.
Propylene Holdings LLC, a unitholder in PetroLogistics, sold
33.5 million units in the offering, while the Houston-based
company sold the rest.
PetroLogistics' common units are expected to start trading
on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PDH".
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Securities acted as lead
underwriters for the offering.
The company, which is majority-owned by private equity firm
Lindsay Goldberg and investment firm York Capital, had filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last June to
raise up to $600 million in an IPO.
Propylene is a chemical intermediate which is used in the
production of a range of goods, including textiles and plastic
parts.