LONDON May 29 The owners of Italian valve maker
Petrolvalves have sealed a deal to sell a majority stake of the
company to TBG Holdings, an investment vehicle indirectly held
by Thyssen-Bornemisza Continuity Trust, a company statement said
on Friday.
The deal gives TBG Holdings a 60 percent stake in one of
Italy's most established valve makers with core earnings of more
than 70 million euros.
Headquartered in Castellanza, near Varese, Petrolvalves is
majority owned by private equity group Sator, led by the Italian
financier Matteo Arpe, as well as founding family Candiani.
It generates the bulk of its revenues overseas and has a
direct presence in the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom
and Australia.
The sale was valued at around 1 billion euros, a source
familiar with the matter said.
TBG Holdings is a Netherlands-Antilles entity which serves
as a family office vehicle for members of the Thyssen-Bornemisza
family.
The Thyssen family founded German steel producer Thyssen,
then rebranded ThyssenKrupp after its merger with
Krupp in the late Nineties.
The deal suggests the appetite of wealthy clans to become
involved in direct investment is on the rise.
While some such families have been involved in direct
investment for years, many more are just getting interested,
seeing more potential for profit there than in funds or markets.
Petrolvalves co-founding family Lualdi will retain the
remaining 40 percent of the business, the source said.
Petrolvalves' search for a new owner began last year. The
Candiani family decided to sell after founder Mario Candiani
died in 2012.
The auction initially drew interest from large corporate
buyers such as General Electric and UK engineer IMI
as well as buyout funds.
But the bidding process was complicated by the rivalry
between the Candiani and Lualdi families, with the latter trying
to team up with private equity funds to launch a joint bid and
secure full control of the business.
TBG Holdings joined the race from the start of the auction,
the source said, adding that guarantees on Italian jobs and
investment played a critical role.
Sator has held a majority stake since 2013 and its portfolio
comprises digital media group Banzai, which went
public earlier this year, and online daily Lettera 43.
Sator also controls Italian bank Banca Profilo, which acted
as sellside adviser with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
providing legal advice.
TBG Holdings was advised by Zurich-based Leonardo & Co, a
subsidiary of Banca Leonardo and law firm Clifford Chance.
