BUCHAREST Aug 8 Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV , posted a net profit of 643 million lei ($175.68 million) for the second quarter, below market expectations.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 1.01 billion lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 903 million lei in the same quarter of last year.

The quarterly operational result was hit by lower hydrocarbon production, Chief Executive Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement, blaming a decline at some key fields in Romania and a six-week planned shutdown at the Petrobrazi refinery. ($1 = 3.6600 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)