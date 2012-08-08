BUCHAREST Aug 8 Romania's top oil and gas
company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, posted a net profit of 643 million lei ($175.68
million) for the second quarter, below market expectations.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit
of 1.01 billion lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 903 million lei
in the same quarter of last year.
The quarterly operational result was hit by lower
hydrocarbon production, Chief Executive Mariana Gheorghe said in
a statement, blaming a decline at some key fields in Romania and
a six-week planned shutdown at the Petrobrazi refinery.
($1 = 3.6600 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)