April 24 PetroMagdalena Energy Corp said
it halted production at some wells in Colombia's Llanos basin
due to road blocks in the area and suspended operations at a
well in the Catatumbo basin where it faced a natural flow of
water.
The oil and gas company, formerly known as Alange Energy
Corp, expects about 3700 barrels of oil per day to be shut in
because of the blockade at the Cubiro block.
Those blocking roads are neither its employees nor
contractors, said PetroMagdalena, which has evacuated all
non-essential operational personnel from the block.
PetroMagdalena, which has working interests in 19 properties
in Colombia, has a 70 percent working interest in the Santa Cruz
block in Catatumbo basin where it has suspended operations to
allow for further geological studies.
The Santa Cruz-1X well is the first exploration well in the
block.
Shares of PetroMagdalena closed at C$1.30 on Monday on the
Toronto Venture Exchange.